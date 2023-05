POLICE APPEARANCE

Dear friends and family.I wish to inform you that i will be appearing at the Kitwe Police Command (Police headquarters) at 13 hrs.

I will be able to share the details of this inconvenience after we have the conversation with the police.

FOR NOW ALL I CAN SAY IS THAT WE WILL LIVE TO REMEMBER THE TIMES.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA