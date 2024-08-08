Police summon is high grade stupidity – M’membe
Socialist party leader Dr Fred M’membe has described his police summoning as high grade stupidity and desperation.
Speaking when he arrived at Ibex Hill Police station where he has been summoned for questioning, Dr M’membe said he did not know why he had been summoned.
He has since been arrested for Seditious practices.
Credit: Daily Revelation Newspaper
Police summon is high grade stupidity – M’membe
Police summon is high grade stupidity – M’membe
Irresponsible behaviour causes trouble.