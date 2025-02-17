POLICE SUMMON MAMBILIMA MP JEAN, LAWYER CELESTINE MUKANDILA





By Kalombe Kapambwe



The Luapula Police Commanding Officer has summoned Mambilima MP Jean Chisenga and lawyer Celestine Mukandila over alleged misconduct during the nomination process for the Kawambwa Central parliamentary by-election.



Luapula Police Commanding Officer Mwala Yuyi stated that after conducting an investigation into the matter, the service sent a report to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who has since authorized further action.





However, Counsel Celestine Mukandila has described the summons as an act of intimidation, emphasizing that their conduct was lawful.