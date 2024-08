POLICE SUMMON SAMPA.



I can confirm receiving attached Police Call Out and that so for the first time in my life that I have received one. I have been and still that law abiding citizen and as clean as KK’s handkerchief.



So I have no idea what about being summoned for and will comment after baniuuza (why & for what for) when get there.



Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

Opposition Patriotic Front President

August 29th, 2024