POLICE SUMMON NAKACHINDA

Raphael Nakachinda have been summoned to appear before the police force headquarters this morning. His fault binoculars could not detect this police call out as it has come as a shock for him.

Impeccable sources from within the police have revealed that Nakachinda is being summoned for his fresh defamation of the president in the recent campaigns in Kabwata.

It seems the PF are out to provoke the peaceful UPND youths so that when one is killed they start civil war using their disgruntled police men that were recruited using PF membership cards