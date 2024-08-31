POLICE SUMMON NAKACINDA AND EMMANUEL MWAMBA



Lusaka- Friday, 30th August 2024



The Zambia Police has summoned Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda and PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.



Officers from Police Service Headquarters, left police call-outs at their lawyers; Makebi Zulu Advocates.



The lawyers said Nakacinda and Mwamba will report on Monday, 2nd November 2024 at 10;00hrs.



Below is the details;



Sir/Madam,



“I have to inform you that MR. EMMANUEL MWAMBA said to be in your employment, is required to attend Interviews at Police Headquarters room 229

on 29 h August 2024 at 14:00 hrs for the purpose of Investigations.”



“He /she will not be detained longer than is absolutely necessary.”.