POLICE SUMMON PF LEADERS THAT HAVE COMMENTED ON TUTWA NGULUBE’S DEATH

Lusaka- 14th December, 2022

Police in Lusaka have summoned Patriotic Front leaders and others that have commented about the suspicious death of the late Hon. Tutwa Ngulube.

Among those summoned include ; Patriotic Front Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Dr. Canisius Banda, and Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.

The officials will appear individually before the Police at Service Headquarters beginning with Hon. Given Lubinda who is expected to appear on Thursday, 14th December 2022.

On Monday the Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba warned people to stop speculations amd making commentaries about the death of Hon. Tutwa Ngulube.

Hon. Ngulube died on Saturday, 3rd December 2022 after a short illness.