POLICE SUMMON PF LEADERS THAT HAVE COMMENTED ON TUTWA NGULUBE’S DEATH
Lusaka- 14th December, 2022
Police in Lusaka have summoned Patriotic Front leaders and others that have commented about the suspicious death of the late Hon. Tutwa Ngulube.
Among those summoned include ; Patriotic Front Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Dr. Canisius Banda, and Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.
The officials will appear individually before the Police at Service Headquarters beginning with Hon. Given Lubinda who is expected to appear on Thursday, 14th December 2022.
On Monday the Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba warned people to stop speculations amd making commentaries about the death of Hon. Tutwa Ngulube.
Hon. Ngulube died on Saturday, 3rd December 2022 after a short illness.
I hope this will be a lesson to the rest of the pf idiots.
This is petty Bwana Inspector. No matter how useless the PF has been slowly pipo can’t see the difference. The English says don’t argue with the fool pipo may not see the difference. Idiots are slowly being turned into heroes. What so special about those statements, and with due respect to the late Hon.Tutwa Ngukube was he a high govt. or a VVIP in the govt circles for the police to act this way. IG is falling into the trap of PF making them to be victims. There are cases of stealing and corruption that you should concentrate on not those street announcements please.