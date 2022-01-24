Police summon Sean Tembo over ‘illegal meeting’



PeP leader Sean Tembo says he has been summoned to appear before police for convening an illegal meeting.



The Pep was among political parties that held a joint press briefing at Southern Sun Hotel.

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo writes;

POLICE CALL OUT

I have been summoned to appear before police at Force Headquarters tomorrow, Tuesday 25th January 2022 at 10hrs.

I hear that it is because we did not get a “Police Permit” for the joint press briefing that we had this morning with various political parties at Southern Sun Hotel.

May God have mercy on this nation 🙏🏼

SET 24.01.2022