Police summon Sean Tembo over ‘illegal meeting’
PeP leader Sean Tembo says he has been summoned to appear before police for convening an illegal meeting.
The Pep was among political parties that held a joint press briefing at Southern Sun Hotel.
Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo writes;
POLICE CALL OUT
I have been summoned to appear before police at Force Headquarters tomorrow, Tuesday 25th January 2022 at 10hrs.
I hear that it is because we did not get a “Police Permit” for the joint press briefing that we had this morning with various political parties at Southern Sun Hotel.
May God have mercy on this nation 🙏🏼
SET 24.01.2022
So who are you telling ? If you did not notify the police, then you were wrong. The POA has not been amanded yet. You can not deliberately dare the police .So just go and answer the police.
The problem we have with our opposition is that they see themselves above the President and they wish to be supervising the President and telling him what to do. They try by all means to drag him in every issue where other agencies of Government are involved. I call it petty politicking. I am personally happy that the police are stepping in to halt this behavior. I am also wondering why these political parties where not saying anything to ECL when innocent citizens were being shot at under the PF regime.