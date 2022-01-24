POLICE SUMMON SEVEN OPPOSITION LEADERS FOR HOLDING PRESS CONFERENCE

POLICE in Lusaka have summoned the seven Opposition leaders that held a press conference at a hotel on Monday morning.

PEP leader Sean Tembo confirmed the development and disclosed that he received a police call shortly after holding the event.

The call has instructed that he reports to Lusaka Service Headquarters at 09hrs on Tuesday 25th January 2022.

Indoor meetings are excluded from Notice to the Police under the Public Order Act.

The seven political leaders raised various governance issues against the government of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Below is the full report.

7 OPPOSITION LEADERS UNLEASH GOVERNANCE CONCERNS

Seven opposition political party leaders have met at Southern Hotel in Lusaka to discuss various governance issues of concern under the new administration.

Among those in attendance include Patriots for Economic Progress’ s Sean Tembo, Democratic Party’s Harry Kalaba, New Heritage party Chishala Kateka and People’s Alliance for Change leader, Andyford Banda.

Others are National Democratic Congress’s Saboi Imboela, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Kasonde Mwenda and United for Better Zambia’s Hector Soondo.

