POLICE SUMMONS DR. FRED M’MEMBE
He writes:
Just like I said two days ago, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, through the Zambia Police, has summoned me for an interrogation at Police Headquarters on Tuesday next week at 10:00 hours. I shall make myself available.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Police state at work.
Hakainde expects everyone to agree with his warped policies. Divergent views are strictly prohibited .
He should realise that he is now governing people, and not cows, and they will question his suspicious methods.
Indigo Tryol too much nonsense in your comment. You frustrated and bitter PF loser you always talk nonsense about HH. Your Fred Mmembe’s uncouth political rantings will always land the fool in ZP dragnets.
Nonsense. How does the president come in? Mmembe you have being doing everything from inciting the Police to insinuating that the army commander gives you classified information so that you can be arrested. Just being called, you cry foul. Yenda uko iwe. The president has a job to govern the country not to tame your foul mouth.
M’member, you are NOT the King-maker the you believed to be under the PF regime and neither are you any inch to be above the law. You are simply another human being. The Police has nothing to do with President HH. You simply want to divert him from the serious issues which he would like to confront.