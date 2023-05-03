POLICE SURROUND EDGAR LUNGU’S HOME

2
Edgar Lungu

BREAKING NEWS
POLICE SURROUND ECL’S HOME
A HEAVY PRESENCE OF POLICE OFFICERS HAVE SURROUNDED FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S RESIDENCE



LUNGU ENJOYS CONSTITUTIONAL IMMUNITY FROM INVESTIGATIONS AND PROSECUTION .

\

Inside ibex

2 COMMENTS

  1. Why are you idiotic alarmists not using current pictures if your claims are true? Are you stupid? Are you mad? STUPID IDIOTS.

    • The psycho-paths who have been unleashed on our country… Daily Insults . Zambia deserves better. Who can cherish support from such deranged and sick minds like this Bongobongo Brain less ? 2026 come fast, we send these psycho-paths back to where they came from.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here