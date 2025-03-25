POLICE SWOOP ON MATERO; 46 NABBED IN “OPERATION JUNKIE”



The Zambia Police Service has arrested 46 male suspects in a sweeping crackdown aimed at ridding Matero of criminal elements in a sting operation dubbed “Operation Junkie.”





According to police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the cleanup operation follows mounting pressure from stakeholders, including Musician James Chamanyazi Ngoma and Matero MP Miles Sampa, who accused authorities of turning a blind eye to the growing threat of intoxicated junkies terrorizing residents.





The sting, which took place yesterday between 11:00 hours and 17:00 hours, targeted hotspots in George Compound, Matero Township, Chunga, Lilanda, and Desai Area. Among those arrested were Evaristo Mvula, Mathews Banda, and Emmanuel Chilufya, all aged 19 and from Balarstone Compound. The trio had been on the police radar for their alleged involvement in malicious damage to property and riotous behavior during a public disturbance in Desai on Sunday between 14:00 hours and 19:00 hours.





The remaining 43 suspects were charged with disorderly and idle conduct.



Hamoonga confirmed that the operation is still ongoing, stating, “The Zambia Police Service remains committed to ensuring peace and security in all communities. We urge members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement officers and report any suspicious activities in their areas.”





The crackdown comes after an outcry from Matero residents, who have been living in fear following a rise in incidents of robbery, stabbings, and assaults linked to intoxicated junkies.



(Story credit: Kalemba)