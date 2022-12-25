POLICE THWARTS ATTEMPT BY AGGRIEVED NEGA NEGA RELATIVES TO EXHUME DECEASED

By Evans Liyali

Quick action from the Zambia Police stopped the family of Evans Chisale of Kabo area in Nega Nega from exhuming his remains two days after the Council buried him.

The bizarre incident happened Saturday afternoon at Muyotujana Cemetery.

The family had been refusing to bury their loved one since July after Police Officers removed the deceased coffin from Large Mutelo’s house where it was taken on conviction that he cause their relatives death.

The family who stormed Muyotujana Cemetery accused the Council of not informing them when they were disposing off the remains of their loved one.

The stated that they were resolved to exhume their relative to verify if it was truly him that was buried.

However, Police swung into action and stopped them from going ahead with their plan and took over two hours to calm the family, advising them on the legal process of exhuming the remains.

Meanwhile, Nega Nega Ward Councilor, Live Choongo, confirmed the development to Byta FM News but efforts to get a comment from Mazabuka District Police Officer Commanding, James Muluwa failed by press time.

Earlier, Mazabuka Municipal Council Public Relations Officer, Ruth Nzazi told Byta FM News that they considered the Local Government Act number 2 of 2019 and the Public Health Act which mandates the Council to bury unclaimed bodies.