Police To Arrest Bowman Lusambo Over The Murder Of Obert Kasongo- Given Lubinda

POLICE SHOULD NOT BE ABUSED TO FIGHT BY-ELECTION BATTLES

Monday 19th September, 2022

It has come to our knowledge that the Police on the Copperbelt have been instructed by the UPND Government to open a docket against Bowman LUSAMBO and charge him with the murder of Obert Kasongo. This follows the press briefing that Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo held last week were he instructed the police to arrest and detain Hon Lusambo for murder.

This act of desperation is solely meant to bar Hon Bowman Lusambo from participating in the forthcoming Kabushi by-election.

Bowman Lusambo like any other citizen has the constitutional right to participate in our country’s electoral process and we will not allow the UPND Government to abuse state authority and state institutions to disadvantage their political opponents with impunity.

I call upon all members of the Patriotic Front and all well meaning Zambians to be vigilant and stop this Government from its continued harassment and victimisation of those that oppose its misrule and its abuse of state institutions for political capital. I urge all our members across the country to stand firm and resist UPND’s dictatorial tendencies.

If they are popular, why are they scared of Bowman?

And to Hon Lusambo, I want to assure you; do not despair, be strong and don’t be intimidated; we will protect you and we will defend your right to contest the Kabushi seat.

Issued by;

Hon Given Lubinda

Acting President

Patriotic Front