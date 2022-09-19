Police To Arrest Bowman Lusambo Over The Murder Of Obert Kasongo- Given Lubinda

POLICE SHOULD NOT BE ABUSED TO FIGHT BY-ELECTION BATTLES
Monday 19th September, 2022
It has come to our knowledge that the Police on the Copperbelt have been instructed by the UPND Government to open a docket against Bowman LUSAMBO and charge him with the murder of Obert Kasongo. This follows the press briefing that Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo held last week were he instructed the police to arrest and detain Hon Lusambo for murder.
This act of desperation is solely meant to bar Hon Bowman Lusambo from participating in the forthcoming Kabushi by-election.
Bowman Lusambo like any other citizen has the constitutional right to participate in our country’s electoral process and we will not allow the UPND Government to abuse state authority and state institutions to disadvantage their political opponents with impunity.
I call upon all members of the Patriotic Front and all well meaning Zambians to be vigilant and stop this Government from its continued harassment and victimisation of those that oppose its misrule and its abuse of state institutions for political capital. I urge all our members across the country to stand firm and resist UPND’s dictatorial tendencies.
If they are popular, why are they scared of Bowman?
And to Hon Lusambo, I want to assure you; do not despair, be strong and don’t be intimidated; we will protect you and we will defend your right to contest the Kabushi seat.
Issued by;
Hon Given Lubinda
Acting President
Patriotic Front
If he is innocent why are you scared? Is it PF that is popular or only Bowman as an individual. If, God forbid, he was to drop dead what would you do? It seems he is the only one that PF have hopes of reclaiming that seat fir them. With or without Kabushi and Kwacha seats UPND is in govt. The results of the by elections in the two constituencies will make no difference to UPND’s governance. As for ba Malanji i have never heard him speak in parliament. How and where does he make his contributions to good governess? Bowman is a noise maker like his Mpika counterpart, not much value contribution in parliament but good at giving hand outs to selected audience. Meanwhile Kabushi, as we saw on tv recently has no sewer system and poor roads, maternal clinics are far. So where was he working for the constituency?
Given musatanyoko you make my heart to bleed especially when you talk about PF party.
Lubinda you must be the biggest idiot your thieving party has ever had. Who cares whether Lusambo is arrested or not? If according to Kapushi masquerading as imbwili, Lusambo murdered someone, who is anyone to instruct ba police to arrest the suspect? What if Obed was your brother, would you sit back na mashinsha and forget about investigating who killed him? Elections or no elections an offence is just what it is an offence,let your fellow idiot be found innocent by the competent courts. Are you not the same idiots showering praise on the judiciary? What has changed?
The evidence is there, why are you blaming the UPND government? Do you think the relatives of Mr.Obed have had peaceful months since the death of their relative? And here you are yapping because your informants have told you of the coming arrests.