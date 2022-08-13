POLICE TO ARREST PALL BEARERS THAT LIFTED COFFINS THAT REFUSED TO BE BURIED IN MUGOTO, NEGA NEGA

Mazabuka Police Officer Commanding, James Muluwa, says a search has been launched for pall bearers in two incidences in Mugoto and Nega Nega.

In both instances, the pall bearers were allegedly been led by the coffins they carried to individuals suspected of causing the demise of the deceased persons.

In the Mugoto incident, an 80 year old man was lynched by an angry mob, while in the Nega Nega case, the Police Station in the area was reduced to ashes after people protested a move by Police to remove the coffin of their loved one from his suspected killer.

Speaking during Byta FM’s Cuudu Caitwa Programme Friday morning, Muluwa stated that Police will not rest until all the people behind the riots that saw the burning of a Police station and other people’s property are brought to book.

Meanwhile, the Officer Commanding disclosed that all Police Officers from the torched Nega Nega Police Station have been withdrawn from working there.

Mulawa noted that the officers will now be reporting at Mazabuka Police station.

Muluwa, who described the burning of Nega Nega Police Station as barbaric has urged the public to desist from taking the law in their own hands even when they feel aggrieved.

He cautioned that Police will not tolerate any form of riotous behavior from community members.