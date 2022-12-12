POLICE TO SUMMON ANYONE INSINUATING THAT TUTWA NGULUBE WAS POISONED

Police is concerned with the continuous statements being made by some individuals concerning the passing on of Honourable Tutwa Ngulube.

From the time he passed on, some people have been heard in some sections of the media insinuating that he was poisoned and that they have evidence to that effect.

In any case, Police have been following with keen interest the comments made by the named individuals.

We wish to state that the Zambia Police treated late Honourable Ngulube’s death as a sudden and as per procedure, an Inquiry File was opened. Postmortem was conducted to establish the cause of death.

In an event that the cause of death is natural, the surviving family deserves the right to privacy in terms of disclosing the deceased’s cause of death.

Late Tutwa Ngulube was a public figure and a prominent Lawyer in Zambia who deserves respect and dignity from well meaning citizens.

Those who have been claiming that there was foul play in the death of Mr. Ngulube have never been to the Police so that they provide the Police with evidence substantiating their claims.

In this regard, effective tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, we will be summoning individuals who are on record of making claims that the late Mr. Ngulube was poisoned so that they help Police with investigations.

MR. LEMMY KAJOBA

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

12th December, 2022