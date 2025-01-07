POLICE URGED TO BE PROFESSIONAL – ECZ



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has advised police officers to observe utmost professionalism in the forthcoming by elections.





ZANIS reports that Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Vice Chairperson Ali Simwinga says police officers are vital in the electoral process in ensuring credible and peaceful elections.



Mr Simwinga further urged police officers to execute their mandate without fear or favor.





He however states that the commission is confident that the police will execute their mandate in accordance with the electoral code of conduct.



Mr Simwinga was speaking during a briefing with the Zambia Police Service in Mpongwe this morning ahead of the Ntanda Ward Local Government By Elections in the district.





The Ntanda Ward seat fell vacant following the demise of area councilor Adrian Chilubwa.