POLICE URGED TO STOP ENTERTAINING CITIZENS’ COMPLAINTS AGAINST EACH OTHER LODGED AWAY FROM SCENE OF CRIME

By Leah Ngoma

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy And Research Services -GEARS- Initiative Zambia is concerned with the growing trend where suspected offenders based in Lusaka are reported by persons in places far away from the scene of crime.

GEARS Initiative Executive Director Mcdonald Chipenzi says the law enforcement agencies must not entertain citizens’ complaints against each other lodged away from the scene of crime.

Mr Chipenzi is disturbed that police have to transport suspects from scenes of crime to other places yet the police in Lusaka are capable of interrogating the suspect adding that the act is torturous and undermines the safety and security of the suspect.

He has reminded the police to treat suspect in a humane way and in the interest of justice by insisting reportage of such suspects to police stations near the scene of crime.

Mr Chipenzi says the trend is setting a very bad political precedence for the future action by police and must be stopped immediately.

Economic And Equity Party-EEP- President Chilufya Tayali was recently transported by police to Lukulu district in Western Province after a resident reported him for allegedly defaming the president while Pf Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakachinda was transported to Solwezi district in North-Western province after he was reported by a Solwezi resident for a similar offence.

