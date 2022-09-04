PeP LEADER SEAN TEMBO SPENDS THIRD NIGHT IN DETENTION

By Victoria Kayeye

Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) leader, Sean Tembo is spending a third night in detention at Woodlands Police station in Lusaka.

Mr. Tembo tells Diamond News that he wants the rule of law to prevail in his case.

He reveals the police had not told him why he was apprehended and left to languish in police cells for three days.

The PeP adds that his situation is contrary to President Hakainde Hichilema’s proclamation on unfair detention of suspects by the law enforcement wing.

And different politicians among them Patriotic Front (PF) member Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, former Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba and Saboi Imboela of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have appealed for the immediate release of Mr. Tembo.

But Police Spokesperson Rae Haamonga says Mr. Tembo’s continued detention is because of his failure to seek representation of lawyers.

According to Mr. Hamoonga, the opposition leader had requested that his lawyers be present before further procedures are made but his legal team has not showed up.