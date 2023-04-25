Police Warn And Caution Former DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe Over Alleged Stolen Property

POLICE WARN AND CAUTION FORMER DMMU NATIONAL COORDINATOR OVER ALLEGED STOLEN PROPERTY

The Zambia Police Investigations Team has warned and cautioned former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe over possession of properties believed to have been stolen.

In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says among the said properties is a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle bearing registration number BAC 7395 which is among other properties under investigations by the police.

On April 20th, police intercepted the motor vehicle along the Great North Road around Katuba area under a company called Bellum whose directors are said to be on the run.

In an interview with journalists, Mr. Chanda’s lawyer, Jonas Zimba, says the police are yet to inform his client on when he is expected to make another appearance.