POLICE WARN AND CAUTION JJ BANDA’S SISTER

JJ’s SISTER GIVEN WARN &CAUTION
Lusaka Police Record Warn and Caution Statement from Ms. Pauline Banda
August 21, 2024-The Zambia Police Service in Lusaka has recorded a Warn and Caution Statement from Ms. Pauline Banda, aged 40, of Petauke, Fairview area. Ms. Banda is being investigated for the offence of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, which is contrary to Section 394 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
Following the recording of her statement, Ms. Banda was released. The public is reminded that a Warn and Caution Statement is a standard procedure in cases where individuals are suspected of involvement in criminal activities. It is important to note that this does not imply guilt, and the matter remains under investigation.
The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all cases are handled with the utmost professionalism and fairness.
Rae Hamoonga
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.
Tormenting and political harassment of the family members will not only harden the people of Eastern province to speak one voice when that time comes mark my words. Today the police is headed by the Zambezi region as such their duty is for their new found messiah. They can not diligently do their work but if told arrest Lungu without a thorough investigation, or thought they will be at former president to arrest. Too many mistakes as harden many people making UPND the most unpopular government in the history of Zambia why tribalism, nepotism, regionalism and politics of revenge against those that’s in many cases are imaginary people. This is not what the entire country voted for . Poor management of this country has has become the all mark of a failed government. Zambians have been known to be quiet and speak loudly and clearly on the ballot box. You may call me names but I shudder to say , the pass to another four years looks bloody small unless HH changes his course. Senior citizen now enjoying the position of a director in ministry of Education, we used to warn PF for being stone deaf. Today they are languishing in terrible sphere constantly turning at a neck speed and their own demise is inevitable. UPND is exceptional change as Alexander the Great told one of his soldiers languishing behind to change his ways if he wants to be like him.