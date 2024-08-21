POLICE WARN AND CAUTION JJ BANDA’S SISTER

JJ’s SISTER GIVEN WARN &CAUTION

Lusaka Police Record Warn and Caution Statement from Ms. Pauline Banda

August 21, 2024-The Zambia Police Service in Lusaka has recorded a Warn and Caution Statement from Ms. Pauline Banda, aged 40, of Petauke, Fairview area. Ms. Banda is being investigated for the offence of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, which is contrary to Section 394 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Following the recording of her statement, Ms. Banda was released. The public is reminded that a Warn and Caution Statement is a standard procedure in cases where individuals are suspected of involvement in criminal activities. It is important to note that this does not imply guilt, and the matter remains under investigation.

The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all cases are handled with the utmost professionalism and fairness.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.