Police warn and caution Sean Tembo over ‘Bembas would become extinct in 7 months’

25th January, 2022 – Police have recorded a warn and caution statement from Mr. Sean Tembo aged 42 of plot number 8623 in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area for the offence of hate speech Contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act Number 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.It is alleged that on 2nd November, 2021 at around 10:00 hours, Mr. Tembo posted names on his face book account believed to be of Bemba tribe who were being probed for the crimes committed in the previous regime and further went on to state that at the rate at which the Government was making arrests, Bembas would become extinct in approximately Seven months. Such utterances involved hostility or segregation directed towards a particular social grouping on grounds of tribe or origin.Mr. Tembo was released soon after the warn and caution statement.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE SPOKESPERSON