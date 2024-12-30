Police Warn Tonse Alliance Not Respond With Violence To UPND

POLICE WARN TONSE ALLIANCE…



PRESS STATEMENT

TONSE ALLIANCE CALL FOR SELF-DEFENSE AGAINST POLITICAL VIOLENCE



December 30,2024-The Zambia Police Service is deeply concerned about the resolution encouraging Tonse Alliance members and supporters to “defend themselves using any means necessary” in response to alleged political violence.





We strongly caution against any actions that may incite violence or breach public peace.It is important to emphasize that no individual or group is above the law. The maintenance of law and order is the sole responsibility of the Zambia Police Service, and any attempts by political players to take the law into their own hands will be met with the full force of the law.





We urge all political parties to report incidents of violence to the nearest police station, where they will be thoroughly investigated.Law Enforcement CommitmentThe Zambia Police Service is impartial in executing its mandate.





We are committed to ensuring that the law is applied fairly and equitably, regardless of political affiliation. Allegations of police bias or failure to enforce the law equitably should be formally reported to relevant oversight bodies for investigation and redress.





Maintaining Peace during Electoral PeriodsAs we approach the upcoming by-elections and beyond, we appeal to all political leaders and their supporters to exercise restraint and conduct their activities within the confines of the law.





The Zambia Police Service will continue to engage with all stakeholders to ensure that the electoral process is peaceful, transparent, and free from violence.The Zambia Police Service reiterates its unwavering commitment to upholding peace, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that Zambia remains a beacon of democracy and stability.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER