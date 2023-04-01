POLICE WARNS MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AGAINST CIRCULATION OF FAKE CHILD ABDUCTION REPORTS

POLICE police have warned members of the public against circulating fake child abduction reports on social media following a recent false alarm.

On Thursday, police received a report in which it was alleged that one of the pupils at Hillview Park Primary School in Chalala was abducted around midday while on her way to school

The report was made by the Deputy School head teacher after two pupils informed the school authorities that their friend was abducted by some people who were driving a Toyota Voxy.

“Acting on the information, Police officers visited the school and engaged the two pupils in the presence of the school management. The parents of the alleged victim were not known and there was no report to Police from a parent or guardian about a missing child as on March 30, 2023,” Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said.

Mr Mwale said on Friday, Police officers made a follow-up by contacting the Deputy head teacher at Hillview Park Primary School who confirmed that all the pupils who were at school from the lower grades on Thursday apart from the two who claimed their friend had been abducted.

“Later, the parents of the two pupils (who made a report) were contacted, and they confirmed that the children were at their respective homes. Police officers from our Child Protection Unit have since visited the two children with a view of counseling them while in the presence of their parents,” he said.

Lusaka recently recorded two cases of abduction which eventually turned into murder. In the two cases, Police established that all the victims were well known persons to the suspects who were later arrested and currently detained in Police custody.

“We appeal to members of the public to be calm. We are moving into those circulating false information on social media platforms about reports of children being abducted in some parts of Lusaka,” Mr Mwale said

CREDIT: Mwebantu