Police will be HH’s downfall – Rev Chilekwa Mulenga

Police will be HH’s downfall – Rev Mulenga

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Former Ndola Pastors’ Fellowship chairperson Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga says failure by police to enforce the law equally will be UPND’s downfall.

Rev Mulenga said the Police’s inclination to arrest those with dissenting views has the potential to dent President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration in the eyes of Zambians and the international community on human rights violations.

He said President Hichilema should be reminded that selective justice was not just unfair, but a direct injury on democracy.

“Let the police enforce the law equally or the Police will be the reason for President Hichilema’s administration’s complete loss of credibility costing them votes,” he said.

Rev Mulenga wondered why cadres were the ones instructing police to arrest some citizens .

“It happened during President Lungu. It is happening under President Hichilema. And unless measures are applied to correct the situation, the people may vote President Hichilema out for gross negligence. Don’t say you were not warned. Scripture admonishes us,” he said. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/police-will-be-hhs-downfall-rev-mulenga/