POLICE WILL NOT WASTE TIME AND DEBATE NAKACHINDA’S ACCUSATIONS AGAINST THE POLICE

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda is offside over allegations that Police deputy Inspector General special duties Fanwell Siandange wanted to infuse cadres in his cell at Chelstone Police to harass him, Police spokesperson Danny Mwale has said.

Mr Mwale in an interview said the police would not waste time and debate Mr Nakacinda’s allegation because he was being illogical.

He said Mr Nakacinda’s comment was unfounded and that the police would not even focus their attention on him.

Mr Mwale said he was aware that Mr Nakacinda was still talking hence the move by the police not to take any action.

“Look, we can’t comment over unfounded allegations meant to tarnish the image of the police service. What you are supposed to know is that those were unfounded remarks which we are not going to pay any attention to,” he said.

Mr Nakacinda on Thursday said that Mr Siandenge with the help of Munali Member of Parliament Mike Mposha wanted to fuse UPND cadres in his cell. The UPND cadres had earlier attacked PF senior members at Chelstone Police who had gone to give solidarity to Mr Nakacinda.

He claimed that he was only saved by the vigilant detainees who resisted this move and stood their grounds to thwart the plot.

But Mr Mwale said that it was impossible and there was no way such a thing could happen.- Daily Nation