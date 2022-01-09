POLICEMAN SHOOTS AND KILLS TWO MANDEVU YOUTHS.

Sunday 9th January 2022.

It is very disheartening to see how young boys where killed by men in uniform in an explained circumstances.

I demand a detailed report on the cause of the shootings for our late brothers, Charles Chingombe and Jay Jay.

Human life should be respected at all cost and you can’t kill people as if you are killing animals.

As the area member of Parliament for Mandevu constituency,am really in pain to see youths killed in that manner without a credible reasoning.

Hon.CHRISTOPHER SHAKAFUSWA MP

Mandevu constituency.