Policeman who freed suspects on New Year in court

A POLICE officer has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court after his arrest in January this year for setting free 13 suspects from Leonard Cheelo Police Post on New Year’s Eve.





Detective inspector Titus Phiri, 51, is charged with abuse of authority of office after he unlocked a cell and freed the suspects for a “cross over”.

Particulars are that on December 31, 2024, Mr Phiri, being a public officer in the Zambia Police Service, arbitrarily abused authority of his office.



The accused allegedly abused his authority of office when he released eight suspects from lawful custody, an act prejudicial to the interests of the Zambia Police Service, a public body.



A court indictment shows that the suspects released by Mr Phiri are; Kelvin Mwape, Kennedy Musonda, Jane Fletcher Nkhosani, Lastone Ngosa, Agness Mwaba, Mclean Shamaubi, Calledi Mumeka and David Sibalwa.



Those releases were in detention over allegations such as burglary, theft, affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, obtaining goods by false pretences, among others.

Yesterday, Mr Phiri first appeared before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili who allocated the case to Lusaka magistrate Amy Chilangwa-Masoja.



He is scheduled to take plea today.

After his arrest in January, a police statement said the accused was allegedly drunk when he freed the suspects from custody.

The statement said that Mr Phiri, in a drunken state, forcibly grabbed the keys from a constable Serah Banda on New Year’s Eve and unlocked the cell to free the suspects.

(Mwebantu, Friday, 21st March, 2025)