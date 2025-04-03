POLICY FAILURES HINDERING INTRA-AFRICAN TRADE, SAYS TONSE ALLIANCE





Lusaka… Thursday April 3, 2025



Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairperson, Celestine Mambula Mukandila, has strongly criticized the government’s recent actions regarding cross-border trade, describing them as misguided and counterproductive to the goal of promoting intra-African trade.





In a statement, Mr. Mukandila expressed concern over the increasing arrests of individuals for purchasing affordable products from neighboring countries.





He argued that, instead of penalizing citizens for seeking cheaper alternatives, the nation should be embracing regional integration and cooperation.





He further pointed out that the fact that citizens were forced to seek essential commodities from other countries highlighted deeper economic and policy failures within the government.



According to him, these issues needed urgent attention rather than restrictive measures that only worsened the situation.





Mr. Mukandila also questioned the government’s commitment to fighting corruption, particularly in fuel procurement.





He condemned authorities for focusing more on punishing struggling citizens rather than addressing the root causes of corruption and ensuring transparency in the sector.





Calling for an end to what he described as arbitrary arrests, the youth leader urged policymakers to shift their priorities toward economic growth, regional cooperation, and social justice.





He emphasized that the welfare of citizens should come first and that leaders must implement policies that foster sustainable development.