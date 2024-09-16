POLITICAL ANALYST SAYS EDGAR LUNGU LIKELY TO BE A MAJOR FACTOR IN 2026 GENERAL ELECTION



By Nonhlanhla Phuti



Political Analyst Dr. Alex Ng’oma has charged that former President Edgar Lungu will be a significant factor in the 2026 general election.



The People’s Pact Alliance has endorsed Mr. Lungu as its presidential candidate for the 2026 general election, framing this decision as a viable alternative to what they describe as the current mismanagement under the UPND.



Dr. Ng’oma has emphasized the importance for politicians grasping the prevailing sentiments among the populace, stating that Zambians are increasingly comparing their current circumstances to that under Mr. Lungu’s administration.



According to Dr. Ng’oma, Zambians are currently evaluating which regime represents the lesser evil, as both the former and current administrations have faced their own challenges and shortcomings but points out that many feel life was more affordable under Mr. Lungu’s regime.



He has since warned the UPND to address the ongoing high cost of living, as economic hardships could drive desperate citizens to make decisions based purely on basic necessities.



Dr. Ng’oma is further urging the ruling party to be mindful of its failure to fulfill its campaign promises related to affordable living conditions, such as providing cheap mealie-meal, ending load-shedding and managing fuel prices.



PHOENIX NEWS