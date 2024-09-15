POLITICAL ANALYST SAYS PEOPLE’S PACT ALLIANCE REFORMATION POSSIBLY MEANT TO PRESSURE UKA TO SELECT PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE



Political Analyst Eustone Chiputa says the reformation of the people’s pact alliance and subsequent endorsement of former President Edgar Lungu as its presidential candidate in the 2026 general election may be meant to put pressure on the United Kwacha Alliance-UKA- to name its presidential candidate as well.



Yesterday, the People’s Pact Alliance endorsed Mr. Lungu as its presidential candidate for the 2026 general election.



Commenting on this, Dr. Chiputa says alliances are welcome in any democracy but stresses that their effectiveness hinges on the unity of their members.



Dr. Chiputa says the new alliance may not operate independently outside the united kwacha alliance arrangement and explains that this move could create pressure on the alliance to formulate a cohesive strategy in response.



Further, Dr Chiputa warns that disunity within the alliances could potentially weaken their overall impact in the upcoming general election.



