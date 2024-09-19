POLITICAL ANALYST SAYS RECENT SILENT PROTEST IN PARLIAMENT A WAKE CALL FOR THE SPEAKER TO INTROSPECT ON HER PERFORMANCE



By Michael Kaluba



Political Analyst Francis Chipili says the silent protest witnessed in Parliament on Tuesday is a clear reminder that the current session of parliament has performed below expectations and requires urgent realignment.



On Tuesday, ruling, opposition and Independent Members of Parliament staged a silent protest within Parliament by shunning to ask or debate several questions listed on the order paper, due to alleged mismanagement of parliamentary procedures and roles.



In an interview, Mr. Chipili says this is a wake-up call to speaker of the National assembly Nelly Mutti and her two deputies, to reinstate the decorum of the house especially that she was expected to perform better than past speakers after her appointment.



He says it is gratifying to finally see members of parliament across the political divide, unite and protest against the speaker’s alleged partisan stance on proceedings without change, signaling that the lawmakers have prioritized Zambia over partisan politics.



Mr. Chipili believes that the separation of powers has also been highly diluted under the current regime which has led to the unacceptable manner in which parliament operates.



