POLITICAL ANALYSTS WORRIED ABOUT FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S WRECKLESS STATEMENTS BORDERING ON NATIONAL SECURITY

Political Analyst Professor Bizeck Phiri has supported the Inspector General of Police, Graphael Musamba, over his sentiments that Former President Edgar Lungu should be summoned, because his recent remarks are a serious threat to Zambia’s security.

Mr Lungu recently said 2026 may be too far before there could be a change of government, prompting the Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, to hint that the former head of state may be summoned to substantiate his remarks.

Professor Phiri is concerned that Former President Lungu is becoming reckless with his statements instead of giving solution oriented remarks, away from gaining political mileage.

He has advised Mr. Lungu to maintain his dignity as the only standing former president, by supporting the incumbent government at a time when the economy is facing severe challenges.

And another Political Analyst, Dr Eustone Chiputa says Mr. Lungu should be summoned without fail as he is now abusing his freedom of expression at the expense of Zambians.

