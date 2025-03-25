POLITICAL LEADERS WARNED AGAINST INVOLVING DEFENCE AND SECURITY WINGS IN POLITICAL DISCOURSE





March 25, 2025



The Zambia Police Service wishes to sternly warn political party leaders and all stakeholders against dragging the country’s Defence and Security wings into political discourse and making statements that amount to incitement or breach of the law.



While the Constitution of Zambia guarantees freedom of expression, this right must be exercised within the confines of the law.



Any attempts to incite unlawful activities or make statements that undermine national security and public order will not be tolerated.





We urge all citizens, particularly political leaders, to conduct themselves responsibly and refrain from making utterances that may mislead the public, create unnecessary panic, or threaten the peace and stability of the nation.





The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will not hesitate to take appropriate action against any individuals or groups found to be in violation of the law.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER