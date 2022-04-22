POLITICAL LEADERSHIP ISN’T AN EASY UNDERTAKING – DR FRED M’MEMBE

We understand very, very well that in a hyper-kinetic world, inward-looking and self-obsessed political leaders are a liability.

We also understand very, very well that as political leaders we are susceptible to an array of debilitating maladies, including arrogance, intolerance, myopia, and pettiness.

And when these diseases go untreated, the nation itself is enfeebled. To have a healthy nation, we need political leaders with healthy minds.

As human beings we have certain proclivities — not all of them noble. Nevertheless, as political leaders we should be held to a high standard, since our scope of influence makes our ailments particularly infectious.

A political leadership team which is not self-critical, which does not keep up with things, which does not seek to be more mentally, morally and intellectually fit, is a sick one.

It is very easy for political power to make us lose our human sensitivities. And we start having a heart of stone, we become stiff-necked.

We have seen political leaders who in the course of time lose their interior serenity and alertness. It is dangerous to lose the human sensitivity that enables us to weep with those who weep and to rejoice with those who rejoice!

Because as time goes on, our hearts grow hard and become incapable of loving all those around us. Being a humane political leader means having the sentiments of humility and unselfishness, of detachment and generosity.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party