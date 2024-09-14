POLITICAL PARTIES SHUN BALLOT PAPER VERIFICATION



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (EZC) is saddened that political parties have stayed away from the verification of ballot papers for the Kabelenge and Chidi wards by elections in Mwansabombwe and Zimba District.



ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga says the electoral body is concerned with the low turnout of political party representatives during the ballot paper verification exercise undertaken today at Elections House in Lusaka.



Speaking during the verification process, Ms Luhanga said that despite sending invitations to the nominated political parties in the Mwansabombwe and Zimba District by-elections, only the United Party for National Development (UPND) was represented.



ZANIS reports that Ms Luhanga said it is important for the nominated political parties to be on board during the process to enhance transparency that ECZ aims for and put an end to controversial information that usually comes surrounding ballot papers.



Ms Luhanga added that out of all the nominated parties invited, only the Socialist Party communicated that they will not be available during the process because of other important commitments.



“We can confirm from our end as Electoral Commission of Zambia that with the arrival and verification of these ballot papers, the by-elections will take place on the 19th of September 2024 in the two wards,” said Luhanga.



She added that there are two levels of verification and that political party representatives still have a chance to attend the verification process at district level, which is the final stage before the by-elections.



Mwansabombwe district will receive 3 ballot boxes targeted at 3 polling stations, while Zimba district will receive 6 ballot boxes targeted at 6 polling stations



The ECZ said each ballot box contains 11 ballot booklets.