POLITICAL PARTIES TO MAINTAIN CANDIDATES IN KABWATA POLL

By MUKWIMA CHILALA

SOME political parties that earlier filed for nomination in the Kabwataparliamentary by election have expressed readiness to resubmit fresh nominations with the same candidates.

The parliamentary by-election which was prompted by the death of former UPND Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire was cancelled and postponed to February 3, following the withdrawal of UPP candidate Francis Libanda.

The ruling UPND said it has no intention of replacing its candidate Mr Andrew Tayengwa while the Patriotic Front said it will maintain Mr Clement Tembo as its candidate.

And Economic and Equity Party candidate Chilufya Tayali says he is ready to file fresh nomination.

Patriots for Economic Progress chairman for elections Tilimbike Zulu said they are ready to make fresh nominations but will make an announcement later regarding their candidate.

Meanwhile the Democratic Party has disclosed that they will file a candidate after their earlier pick could not do so due to internal wrangles and court processes.

DP National Secretary Precious Ntambu is confident that this time around the party will successfully field their candidate without any problems.