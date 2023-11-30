Politician from Palestine talks about ‘big Israeli operation’ in Jenin

In an interview with Mustafa Barghouti, a Palestinian politician and leader of the Palestinian National Initiative, about what’s happening in Jenin.

He says that Israeli soldiers are coming into Jenin City and the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

Barghouti said that the Israeli forces already broke down two houses and are surrounding many areas.

He says soldiers went into the big hospitals in Jenin and then went into the camp. Barghouti says they are destroying important buildings and utilities.

“It’s very cruel. ” “They just said that the Jenin area is now off-limits because of the military,” he says.

He says that even though there is a short break in fighting in Gaza, Israel is still entering parts of the West Bank.

The Israeli army did a mission in Jenin refugee camp and killed two important people who were part of a terror group, according to Israeli newspapers.