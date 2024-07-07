Politician Paul Moonga arrested for leaving gun in open vehicle

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested and detained a 66-year-old politician, Paul Moonga, in connection with the offence of failing to secure a firearm.

According to police, Paul Moonga, 66 of Barlastone area in Lusaka on Friday left his vehicle, a Nissan Fuga registration number BAX 7809 unattended to at East Park Mall, with its front window open, while a pistol was left on the passenger’s seat.

Officers were then alerted by a security guard who was patrolling the mall’s car park and noticed the careless act.

The incident happened around 17:00 hours, just as people concluded the week.

After being alerted, officers went and picked the firearm and clamped on the vehicle.

Zambia Police deputy public Relations officer, Danny Mwale, who confirmed the incident, said after clamping the vehicle, Moonga presented himself to the police and claimed ownership of both the firearm and vehicle.

“Moonga was then detained as investigations to establish the actual owner of the firearm and motor vehicle are ongoing,” Mwale said.

He added that currently, the vehicle is parked at the police station for safe custody.