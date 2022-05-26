Politician Savior Chishimba is looking for drivers for his truck company but he says he doesn’t want anyone below 45 because they’re crooks.

Below is his full posting:

My transport and construction company is looking for tipper truck drivers with a minimum age of 45. Send your applications with copies of driving credentials through my messenger mail. If you are below 45 years, don’t attempt to apply. I am not ready to deal with a generation of crooked young drivers who have proved to be in a hurry to loot.