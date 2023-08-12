POLITICIANS AND GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ACCUSED OF ILLEGALLY HARVESTING MUKULA FROM CONCESSION AREAS

By Michael Kaluba

The Timber Producers’ Association of Zambia has charged that the prolonged ban on mukula trade has resulted in some politicians and government officials illegally harvesting the resource from concession areas for export.

Association president Charles Masange estimates that the Zambian government has lost in excess of K1 Billion in revenue as a result of the continued ban on mukula trade while timer producers continue to make huge losses due to the moratorium on the resource.

Mr. Masange has also alleged that there is a cartel consisting government officials, some politicians and foreigners that are defrauding Zambians of mukula by accessing concession areas without the permission of license holders.

He has reiterated the need for President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately lift the ban on mukula trade, and address all the bottlenecks that exist within the extractive industry to ensure benefit to Zambians.

PHOENIX NEWS