Politicians only see youths as tools of violence, mourns  Max Chongu

0

Politicians only see youths as tools of violence, mourns Chongu

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Citizens First national youth chairperson Maxwell Chongu has mourned that youths are just used as political tools for violence instead of using their energy and skills to better the community.

Speaking on Wednesday night when he featured on Crown Television program dubbed HardBall, Chongu said youths should be moulded into leaders that the current leaders would love to see

https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/politicians-only-see-youths-as-tools-of-violence-mourns-chongu/

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here