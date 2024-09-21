Politicians only see youths as tools of violence, mourns  Max Chongu

Politicians only see youths as tools of violence, mourns Chongu



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Citizens First national youth chairperson Maxwell Chongu has mourned that youths are just used as political tools for violence instead of using their energy and skills to better the community.



Speaking on Wednesday night when he featured on Crown Television program dubbed HardBall, Chongu said youths should be moulded into leaders that the current leaders would love to see



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/politicians-only-see-youths-as-tools-of-violence-mourns-chongu/