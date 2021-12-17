Politicians really do take us for fools – Thomas Sipalo aka Diffikoti.
He wrote;
Ba PF,how far did the fuel deal from Saudi Arabia go?
This pronouncement just vanished in thin air just like the Goats and sheep’s export business for the youth.
Naimwe ba 2.8 leader,what has happened to the K4 deduction you promised the people immediately you get power?
What we are seeing is an opposite upward adjustment of the promise. In the future let’s come up with a law that will criminalize fake promises from desperate politicians either during campaigns or whilst in office.
People vote because of what they’re promised and turning against the promises should be a crime against the people of Zambia…
Suffering now to enjoy the future is not what I voted for,I voted kuti ka life kankaleko ko feba but what am seeing is the opposite of the
promises that triggered me to vote!…🚶♂️
Anyways we shall wait.
Chinyimbo kaili Difficult on fake promises?
Mr. Difficult, economy is not comedy, it needs critical thinking. You will do well just to continue with your comedy, otherwise comedians and economists are not peers. Maybe you are the one who takes people for fools, imagine the hours you waste for them listening to your comedy while the economists are busy planning on how to better their living.
Difficult voted for himself, who is he fooling? He stood as independent president and mp, but ended up in difficulties.
You got it wrong on this one whatever your name is…Difficult!Don`t just wake up and write things you don`t understand.The current government is trying to stabilize the economy and create a conduce environment for it to thrive on a solid foundation.The budget which is suppose to be implemented to make sure all the promises are realized is not yet implemented Mr Difficult…still relying on the pf budget.Don`t be mislead by people who messed up the economy.The current government is still trying to find a way to create business ventures which can be able to sustain those promises through investment.You invest and spend the profit you have generated through those business ventures…thats how it works Difficult
People like Difficult do not understand that right now Zambia is running on the pf budget. Also the subsidy removed from fuel is going to good use. Difference is upnd is trying to clean up the mess of the pf.