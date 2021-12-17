Politicians really do take us for fools – Thomas Sipalo aka Diffikoti.

He wrote;

Ba PF,how far did the fuel deal from Saudi Arabia go?

This pronouncement just vanished in thin air just like the Goats and sheep’s export business for the youth.

Naimwe ba 2.8 leader,what has happened to the K4 deduction you promised the people immediately you get power?

What we are seeing is an opposite upward adjustment of the promise. In the future let’s come up with a law that will criminalize fake promises from desperate politicians either during campaigns or whilst in office.

People vote because of what they’re promised and turning against the promises should be a crime against the people of Zambia…

Suffering now to enjoy the future is not what I voted for,I voted kuti ka life kankaleko ko feba but what am seeing is the opposite of the

promises that triggered me to vote!…🚶‍♂️

Anyways we shall wait.