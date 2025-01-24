POLITICIANS URGED TO BE TRUTHFUL



SPECIAL Assistant to President Hakainde Hichilema for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, has urged politicians to engage in truthful discourse rather than spreading propaganda aimed at misleading the public.



Mr. Ngoma says claims suggesting the Pambashe Parliamentary By-Election was caused by President Hakainde Hichilema are false and misleading.



Speaking during a meeting with political stakeholders in Kawambwa District, Mr. Ngoma explained that the by-election resulted from the conviction of former MP Ronald Chitotela for a criminal offence.





He has reiterated President Hichilema’s appeal for peace and unity in the political arena.



The call for harmony was made during his interaction with Ivin Mutono, a UPND member allegedly assaulted, stabbed, and stripped naked by political opponents.





Mr. Mutono is one of the individuals reportedly targeted in the arson case in Kawambwa District, which led to the convictions of former Pambashe and Kawambwa Members of Parliament, Ronald Chitotela and Nixon Chilangwa, respectively.



ZNBC