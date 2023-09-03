POLITICIANS URGED TO TONE DOWN BAD LANGUAGE- UCZ

POLITICIANS URGED TO TONE DOWN BAD LANGUAGE

The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) has advised politicians to embrace the spirit of oneness and avoid using derogatory remarks against one another.

Lufwanyama’s UCZ Nkana congregation Minister in-charge, Frida Kamana said the country has of late been treated to speeches of bitterness and disrespect from among political leaders.

Rev Kamana said this on the sidelines of the church fundraising venture held at UCZ Nkana congregation in Lufwanyama district on the Copperbelt Province.

She further urged political leaders to work together and respect the leadership of the country if the nation is to continue being a beacon of peace.

Rev Kamana said hate speech has the potential to divide the nation and derail the country’s development trajectory.

Meanwhile Lufwanyama District Commissioner Justin Mwalikwa who officiated at the fundraising event, thanked the church for promoting peace in the country.

Mr. Mwalikwa said the United Church of Zambia is among the churches that have been consistent in strengthening peace in the country.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwalikwa advised the church not to allow people to use the pulpit for political expediency.