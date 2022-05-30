POLITICIANS WILL BE REGARDED LIARS BECAUSE OF UPND – FORMER PF SG

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says politicians will now be regarded as liars come 2026 because of the trend which UPND has set. And Mwila says PF is not short of leaders who can take over the party presidency, arguing that not all senior officials have cases before the courts of law.

(Diggers)