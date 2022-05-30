POLITICIANS WILL BE REGARDED LIARS BECAUSE OF UPND – FORMER PF SG
FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says politicians will now be regarded as liars come 2026 because of the trend which UPND has set. And Mwila says PF is not short of leaders who can take over the party presidency, arguing that not all senior officials have cases before the courts of law.
(Diggers)
You have no moral ground to even utter such a ridiculous statement. You standard of performance can not be based on what others do. You are judged on merit on what you do as a political party.
There is need for political maturity in your party which unfortunately has been neglected and replaced with political hooliganism.
Ba mwila mulekwata ko nsoni, what has UPND failed? Wait until campaigns starts obviously in 2025 this is 2022. the mandate is with UPND now. You did your part. Lastly people of Zambia do not want you continue getting comments from PF we voted you out and showed you our power of using a voter’s card than harming cadres to shoot us, stopped other to appear on public TV and private TV and radio stations. Is that what to come and close again? You are bad people who do not deserve to live and rule Zambian’s. You were too evil with your pastors fr Lungu. We 6ou talk you remind us of the brutality you subjected us , I order you to stop In Jesus Name.
Just wait for your day in court. You think you got away with looting and inciting violence, it’s a matter of time.
You were the engineer of cadres getting money from markets and bus stops, and land. That video where you announced and commissioned this evil act in Kabwe, is still there.
PF SHOULD REMAIN AS IRRELEVANT TO THE ZAMBIANS AS THEY ARE RIGHT NOW BECAUSE NO ZAMBIAN IS MISSING THEM.