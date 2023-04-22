POLITICS COMMERCIALIZED TO FAVOR THE RICH – Maiko Zulu

POLITICS COMMERCIALIZED TO FAVOR THE RICH – ZULU

By Michael Nyumbu

A Good Governance Activist and Reggae Artist, Maiko Zulu has said politics has been commercialized and turned into a business of the elite in the country.

Zulu tells Byta FM Zambia in a phone interview that most people who have joined politics in the country are in for economic survival and not servicing the people.

Zulu observes most politicians have become more sensitive to the economic power that political power will bring, which has resulted in a lot of people without morals rushing to seek political office.

He further explains that the exorbitant fees that are required for one to contest for any political position shows how much the elite are willing to disqualify the poor from participating in national leadership.

Zulu says it is upon the young to rise up and change the narrative and start using political office for the benefit of the masses.

And Governance Activist Ngande Mwanajiti has also noted that political office is now being sought after for wrong motives such as survival and protecting business interests.

He advises that those who seek political office should do it for the good of the people.

