“POLITICS IS A CONTESTATION OF IDEAS NOT A MORTAL COMBAT,” MWAMBA

Sat. May 25, 2024/Smart Eagles

PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has reveled that many PF members are living in fear for their lives .

Mwamba said the PF leadership has received many cries from members who have indicated that they are being threatened of being harmed and that some have gone into hiding to protect themselves .

Mwamba said this when he commented on the issue of missing Petauke MP Hon. JJ Banda, whose vehicle was discovered abandoned along twin palm road around 04:20 this morning.

Mwamba stated that Zambia is a constitutional democracy whose politics should be carried out in a civil manner devoid of intimidation .

He stated that the patten where mambilima MP Hon. Jean Chisengas House was gutted down under a week ago, and now the disappearance of Hon. JJ Banda , both of whom have been in former President ECLs entourage recently, is a cause for serious concern.

He said it is bizarre that the mysterious burning to the ground of Hon. Jean Chisengas house has not received the necessary attention from the police .

He also bemoaned that there have been so many incidences of intimidation of former President Lungu were UPND cadres insult and threaten him, yet no action has been taken .

Amb. Mwamba has since urged all PF members and well-meaning Zambians to pray for Hon. Banda .

