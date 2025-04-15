“POLITICS OF DESPERATION: PF AND TONSE’S PLAN B FAILS TO IMPRESS”



By Timmy



Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent article attempting to sell Darlington Chiluba, son of former President Frederick Chiluba, as the Patriotic Front and TONSE’s Plan B candidate is a clear example of desperation and lack of viable alternatives. This tactic reeks of dynasty politics, where leadership is perceived as a birthright rather than earned through merit.



The Facts

– Leadership is Not a Birthright: The presidency is not a kingship where sons and daughters automatically inherit the throne. Darlington Chiluba’s qualifications and capabilities should be the focus, not his father’s legacy.

– Emmanuel Mwamba’s Track Record: As a seasoned diplomat and politician, Mwamba should know better than to peddle such narratives. His article is a desperate attempt to cling to power and relevance.

– PF and TONSE ‘S Lack of Credible Candidates: The PF and TONSE’s Plan B strategy reveals a lack of confidence in their own candidates. By promoting Darlington Chiluba, they’re grasping at straws, hoping to ride on his father’s coattails.



Darlington Chiluba’s Qualifications

While Darlington Chiluba may be disciplined, write well, and speak well, these traits alone do not make him a suitable presidential candidate. Zambians deserve leaders with vision, integrity, and a proven track record of service.



Emmanuel Mwamba’s article is a laughable attempt to manipulate public opinion. Zambians will see through this desperate ploy and reject the PF’s Plan B candidate, whoever that may be. It’s time for Zambians to demand accountability, transparency, and good governance from their leaders, rather than relying on dynasty politics.



