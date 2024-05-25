“POLITICS OF INTIMIDATION WILL NOT WORK ,” MUMBI PHIRI

Smart Eagles/ Sat. May 25, 2024

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and former DSG Hon. Mumbi Phiri has described what is happening in the nation as worrisome.

And Hon. Mumbi Phiri has challenged the UPND to fulfil its campaign promises instead of resorting to attempting to silence opposing views .

Mrs Phiri said this at Ibex Hill police post this morning where several PF functionaries have gathered to get information on the whereabouts of Petauke MP Mr JJ Banda whose vehicle was found abandoned on twin palm road in the early hours of today and was later driven to the Ibex hill police station.

Mrs Phiri stated that the gutting down of the house of mambilima MP Jean Chisenga and now disappearance of JJ Banda under mysterious circumstances is too much of a coincidence to ignore especially that the two have been seen accompanying former President Lungu who is disliked by the ruling regime.

” Even if they shut up Mumbi Phiri today, tomorrow another Mumbi Phiri will rise to speak up against injustice . So what the UPND should just do is fulfil their campaign promises and not what they are doing now, ” She said .